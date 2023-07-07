I read Mr. Cegielski’s article “When America was truly great.” What can we do to make America a better place now? Stop the GOP from hurting poor rural people by trying to cut medicaid, medicare, social security, and food stamps. Stop the GOP from creating huge deficits by cutting taxes for the rich. Stop the GOP from trying to take away healthcare. Stop the GOP from voting NO on laws that would cap the price of insulin for all diabetics. Stop the GOP from cutting financial and environmental regulations. Stop the GOP from trying to overthrow legal elections. Stop the GOP from taking away the freedom to make our own healthcare choices, and trying to take away our freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom to unionize. Stop the GOP from trying to eliminate the separation of church and state. Stop the GOP from working to prevent any and all sensible measures to slow down horrific gun violence.
Back in the good ‘ol days, at the end of his last broad cast, Edwin R. Murrow warned the American people to beware politicians who spout slogans instead of solutions. All I hear from GOP is slogans these days, and no solutions.
