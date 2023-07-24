This letter is in DISPUTE of some of the information that Mark Thornton has published in this newspaper.
Mark Thornton has been publishing articles that he evidently did NOT check the authenticity of the information. A man in his position of editor should have established that all the information he was putting in this paper were TRUE, which is so blatantly FALSE. As Pres. Trump would say, he published FAKE NEWS!
For example in Tuesday, July 18, 2023, on Page A9, in BOLD large font and subtitles “Suspect’s son then teen son was convicted for killing her previous boyfriend in 2014” then Barnett’s ex-husband (WHO is Mark Thornton talking about) was taken into custody FAKE NEWS!
“...Barnett’s son Alex Crews (WHO!?) this is absolutely NOT Cynthia’s son, FAKE NEWS!
“...they (WHO? NOT Cynthia or her son) chocked and killed a 44 year old man” FAKE NEWS!
“...Cynthia Craney as known then (WHO?) Cynthia was and has NOT ever been married to a Craney! FAKE NEWS!
All this plus more information are FAKE NEWS! Who can ever trust a person who LIES to get his name out there, wanting publicity regardless of the damage he has done and is doing.
In my opinion, Mark Thornton eagerly jumped on any information off the streets WITHOUT any knowledge of the details relating to the TRUTH. We at this point don’t know the WHOLE TRUTH! Again I can not stress how Mark Thornton should have checked all documents, information, for being authentic! How could he continue to smear FAKE NEWS. As if all these happenings aren’s overwhelming enough, you have to deal with an incompetent editor spreading FAKE NEWS!
I do KNOW that we are living in a world that is full of evil, it’s everywhere and our world as we know it, is decaying in front of our eyes. Satan and his demons are working overtime getting as many people as he can to worship him and to deny Christ.
He, Satan, does not bother his children, the ones who refuse to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, he has them right where he wants them. But on the other hand, it’s God’s children, the born again believers, that he is desperately trying to get. If he can’t influence the believer into doing whatever, he steals the joy of their salvation.
But with God’s help we all will get through this horrible time. He is my everything, my Rock, my Refuge, my Strength, my Lord and my God in whom I will trust.
I ask ALL Believers to pray for God’s will to be done.
A Loving mother to my daughter, Cynthia Barnett.
