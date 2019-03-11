No child should have to go without food. We see all the ads for hungry children, our heart hurts and we pull out our pocket books.
But when it’s closer to home we ignore the situation, like school lunch, why can’t we feed all the children?
This morning dropping my grandson at school, I ask him if all the kids get lunch, he told me no that they share their plates with the ones without money. He said some owe as much as $39.
Now it doesn’t matter if you have money or not, it doesn’t matter to me what this child spent the lunch money on or if he just wasn’t given any. What matters to me is he’s hungry.
And what I want to know is what are we doing about it? This is Jones County not a third world country, at least not yet Anyone? How do you not feed the Children?
Belinda Pitts Harrison
Laurel
