Keeping in mind that while I am by no means the most intelligent individual the Good Lord ever pumped breath into, I am not nearly as stupid as I often get credit for being. With that concept in mind, I feel compelled to pose a question that, in my most humble opinion, more people (particularly parents) should consider asking.
As a relatively minute number of readers of this periodical may recall, several members of the Free State Citizens Action Union attended the December meeting of the Jones County School Board. Maybe even one or two might remember that I expressed sincere disappointment with the proceedings on these very pages. But I digress…
Upon reading the story of the Jones County Grand Jury’s inspection and recommendations for repairs and upgrades to the various schools in Jones County, it occurs to me that, although I am no mathematician, there seems to be a genuine need for a relatively large “chunk of change” to be invested into the school buildings and infrastructure. I’m sure the members of the School Board consider themselves to have been doing an excellent job of looking after the schools. No doubt their hearts are in the right place but I wonder about their priorities. I can’t help wondering also when they themselves might last have toured and inspected the schools. The article seemed to indicate issues that took time to develop to their current conditions. But, again, I digress…
At the risk of being accused of armchair quarterbacking and trying to tell the board members how to do their job, I can’t help the feeling that with all the money that needs to be spent on repairs and upgrades for the safety and well-being of our beloved students and their dedicated teachers, does it really make sense to spend (as I recall) in excess of FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ($50,000) on a Social and Emotional Learning program as the Board voted to do in December?
