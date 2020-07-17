Let me start by saying that we had the most beautiful flag in the nation. Most all of the legislators who spoke out against the flag are interested in personal gain, the Lt. Governor wants to be governor, the speaker wants to be Lt. Governor and the state legislators all want to be U.S. senators.
What does the southern Baptist church know about right and wrong when they allow their women to hang out at the beech with only their nipples and genitals covered. The sports directors and the coaches are here to somehow win enough games so that a school with a larger budget will hire them.
All these statements are proven to be correct by the past they have no connections to this state and don’t share my feelings about it. The college athletes that come here from other states also have no connections and couldn’t care less about this state their only goal is to gain attention and advance monetarily they’re only here because one of the larger schools with better winning records didn’t want them, and if this state thinks we will ever get SEC college championship games played anywhere except Dallas New Orleans or Atlanta is laughable.
I’m empathetic with the blacks concerning slavery it was evil although at that time in history was a necessary evil. Let me say this to all who are quick to judge the southern states concerning slavery never did a slave ship fly a Confederate flag they did fly U.S. flags all the slaves that ended up in the south came from slave markets in the north, yes the slave trade made many Yankees rich. The Yankees probably wore clothes that were made from cotton produced in the south.
More than likely all the high paid sports figures are wearing shoes that were produced by slaves in foreign countries. No one that I know wants to revert to the 1800’s and don’t hold as much animosity towards anyone more so than the people who want to change a FLAG that has never hurt anyone.
David A. Wade
Perry County
