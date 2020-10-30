Several former “steering committee members” of the pro-Initiative 65 Medical Marijuana 2020 have recently decided to vote against the proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Mississippi.
Dr. Jason Dean, Tim Moore and Clarke Reed all initially supported the concept of Initiative 65 when it was presented to them under the guise of a genuine medical marijuana program and agreed to serve on the group’s steering committee; however, each of them after getting the facts about Initiative 65 have decided to remove their names from the steering committee and vote against Initiative 65 on Nov. 3
“It sounded like a good idea; we all know people who have struggled with cancer and other diseases,” said Reed, a businessman and Republican leader from Greenville. “When the marijuana group’s leader approached me, he convinced me this was only about helping really sick people, but it is now clear this is all about making money for the out-of-state marijuana industry.”
“I also strongly oppose putting this in our State Constitution and urge voters to reject Initiative 65 and make the marijuana industry come back and do this the right way next year,” added Reed.
“I support empowering doctors to help anyone who needs medical care and that’s why I support legalizing medical marijuana,” said Dean, chairman of the Mississippi State Board of Education. “However, Initiative 65 is the wrong way to do this, and I urge voters to oppose it. By putting it in the State Constitution, it makes it nearly impossible to improve the program and fix flaws like giving the marijuana industry a pass on paying sales tax and even immunity that puts them above the law. I will vote for GSA to urge the legislature to provide medical marijuana through a wiser, more thoughtful approach.”
“Working for Mississippi hospitals, I have a deep passion for making sure Mississippians get the care they need and liked the idea of Initiative 65 when I first heard about it,” said Moore, president and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association. “But the more I have learned, the more certain I became that the facts don’t support voting for 65. We all want to help patients in need, but Initiative 65 is seriously flawed public policy.
“We need a measured approach not enshrined in our constitution, and I cannot support Initiative 65. However, the legislature needs to address this need; they have ignored it too long and I expect them to take action starting in January.”
Dr. Jason Dean, Tim Moore and Clarke Reed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.