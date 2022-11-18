I have had a bad feeling for the last few weeks that the republicans were making a big mistake when they kept braging about the tsunami and the big red tide coming. I was hoping they would calm down on all this braging.
It really hurt us in the election. In my opinion they scared the democrats so badly it caused them to get out and vote. On the other hand it gave the republicans so much confidence that they saw no need to go and stand in line to vote. Maybe it taught us a lesson but it sure was a costly one.
