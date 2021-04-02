I wish to thank you all for your timely and inspiring articles. I learn so much from reading the Laurel Leader-Call. I am thankful for people like Mr. Jim, Mark Thornton and Sean Murphy, who stand for people’s rights.
Keep up the good work.
Bobbie Douglas
Waynesboro
