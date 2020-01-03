I’d like to say a very heartfelt “thank you” to someone.
I went to Florence Cemetery (on Dec. 18) to check on some graves. When I got there, I found that my son’s headstone had been turned over in the tornado. A young man from Dixie Electric helped put the headstone back in place. I told him thank you, but I’m not sure he understood how much it actually meant to me.
To that young man, I would like to express my gratitude again. You made what was a traumatic experience much easier. You helped set things right in my world and you will never know how much it meant to me. You are a shining example of what every young man should be.
Marsha Hinton
Laurel
