I don’t think Americans have stopped to think about how corrupt our 21st century institutions have become. Let me outline a few for you. 

Our news media have become mass entertainment venues. One need only listen to ABC News anchor David Muir regularly turn molehill events into mountainous eruptions with his furrowed brow and sensationalist presentations backgrounded by thunderous musical cadences. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.