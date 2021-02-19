Mississippi’s lawmakers have taken the voice of crime victims away, once again. For three years, the Mississippi Senate has not allowed Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment that would ensure crime victims like me have our voices heard, to come to the ballot for a vote. Senator Chris Johnson of Hattiesburg has made sure that our voices are silenced by preventing this important legislation from seeing the light of day and it is my hope that voters will remember this when he is up for reelection. We, as victims, deserve better.
Ishaunna Gully-Bettis
Laurel
