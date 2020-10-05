The Supreme Court of Mississippi recently ruled in favor of Secretary of State Michael Watson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s appeal to not allow MAIL-IN VOTING for people with pre-existing medical conditions that are most susceptible to COVID-19. It is absurd that these “born-again Christians” would be so adamant on this issue considering there is little doubt Trump will win Mississippi and the unnecessary exposure of Mississippians to a deadly colorblind virus makes little or no sense. In my opinion, racism seems to usurp Heaven in this self-proclaimed “Bible Belt.”
And now, Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett when confirmed will, to the joy of the evangelical community, immediately put “Roe vs. Wade” in serious jeopardy of being overturned. This judge will also push to have “The Affordable Care Act” which covers preexisting medical issues overturned. For the state of Mississippi, this could be a dreadful blow to the fragile structure of our health system. We are one of 14 states in America that did not expand Medicaid for our working poor.
This failure to reach out and protect our most venerable will, if nothing is done, bite us in the butt. Our rural hospitals are experiencing grave financial difficulties mostly associated with COVID-19 and they are in dire need of MEDICAID EXPANSION. This coupled with the potential overturning of The Affordable Care Act will eventually overwhelm our major hospitals that are obligated to care for the overflow of patients from these rural
Coach Ted Williams
Hattiesburg
