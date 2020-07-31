How can I get a message thru to the mainstream media? I want to complain about their bias and hiding their heads in the sand on the rioting going on in these cities and states run by Dems. How can anyone get them to report the truth and nothing but the truth? Is China and Soros paying them so much money to be so biased? It’s very frustrating seeing Trump do such a great job and not get any recognition for all he’s done.
Bob Keck
Baltimore, Ohio
(0) comments
