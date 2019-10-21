Mr. Jim, I would of died a few years back if not for your wife. I had food poisoning. They treated me in the E.R. the day before at SCRMC for the “flu” and sent me home and to take Pepto Bismal. It had been going on a few days. The next day I passed out on the bath room floor. My wife picked me up in her arms and me weighing 240 and carried me to the car.
At the hospital my pulse was twenty eight beats a minute. Your wife rushed in and did a test showing I had salmonella. I stayed 13 days in the hospital and I told your wife “thank you, you saved my life.”
Cousin Wiley said the flu and food poisoning can “mimic” one another.
P.S. I got the salmonellas from kicking back a couple of raw hen eggs in the morning before working out in my little boxing gym. I did not know the fresh eggs could come out of the chicken with salmonelia, I eat my eggs burnt now!
P.S.S. Your wife was a “hero” to me before I knew you. But now both of you are. Mr. Jim, that took a hell of a man to tell about your childhood. You never cease to amaze me. Your friend always — “We shall be known as we are.”
F. Handel Craft, Shady Grove
