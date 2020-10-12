For years they have been asking on TV for donations to help small “Black” kids. These kids are in urgent need of medical attention and food. Some have starved for food until they are about beyond help.
Where is “Black Lives Matter” an organization that spans the entire USA and should be helping these kids. They say “Black Lives Matter” but haven’t proven it yet. These kids are all “Black” and should qualify for their help.
I can’t see where looting and burning can help. An organization this size could help. A few dollars from each member could amount to millions.
If the CEO of “Black Lives Matter” would have his picture taken presenting them with a check for five or 10 million dollars, it would certainly help their image. I could almost guarantee it would be on the front page of every newspaper in the USA.
For this to be meaningful, this should come from individuals in “Black Lives Matter.” If you intimidate large companies to get this money, it will only hurt your image.
Ott Martin
Ellisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.