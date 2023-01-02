So members of the U.S. Congress are calling for newly elected New York Congressman George Santos to resign even before being sworn in? All he did was make up a life story with apparently no direct connection to reality.
I’m sure the established members of Congress sincerely feel that his fabrication of the “facts” constitutes a heinous crime against humanity. However, I view this whole incident as something akin to established members of Alcoholics Anonymous trying to throw out a new recruit because he’s a drunk. How could any member of Congress (with maybe a very few notable exceptions) possibly feel justified in criticizing someone else for lying about anything? Didn’t every established member stand up and tell the world that he and/or she (assuming that’s the proper inclusive expression) would “support and defend the Constitution of the United States...” when he and/or she was sworn in? I haven’t seen a lot of adherence to that claim in recent years.
