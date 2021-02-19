As Mayor of Laurel, I am proud to have endorsed Marsy’s Law for Mississippi back in 2019. Victims’ advocates in our city encouraged me to make a stand for victims of crime in our area. Taking care of our citizens is my number one priority and expressing my support for this amendment that would ensure crime victims are given adequate, enforceable rights is the right thing for the people I serve. The Mississippi State Senate Constitution Committee has once again prevented this crucial legislation from heading to the ballot. Victims’ rights are vital to the well-being of the people of Mississippi, and this action has failed many. I reiterate my wholehearted support for Marsy’s Law for Mississippi.
Yours very truly,
Johnny Magee, Mayor
Laurel
