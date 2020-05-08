After time and much consideration given, I truly believe this (letter) is much warranted.
On Friday May 1, 2020, I read a post where Jones County Sheriff’s Department was submitted to an incident on one of their officers, namely Deputy Chase Smith.
Deputy Smith was on patrol is the Ellisville Highway 11 area where he spotted a truck pulling another truck. The second truck was occupied by (Raleigh Maxey) who had a warrant for his arrest. After Deputy Smith made the traffic stop and ordered said subject to comply, Mr. Maxey became belligerent and uncooperative. He then proceeded to attack Deputy Smith attempting to choke said officer. Deputy Smith regained enough control before blacking out to radio for help and was able to subdue Mr. Maxey and hold him at gunpoint until backup arrived. At this point, Deputy Smith literally escaped with his life.
Upon being booked into the Jones County Jail, Mr. Maxey was then given his right to appear before a judge for a bond hearing.
Much to my chagrin and that of many others, said Judge deemed it necessary to release Mr. Maxey on $5,000.00 bond.
Unbelievable is not a strong enough word for this Judge to put a $5,000.00 bounty on the heads of our law enforcement officers!
I say this to you Your Honorable (and I use that term very loosely) Judge Grant Hedgepeth, that you sir had better surely hope and pray (if you know how) that one of these fine officers may be called upon to relieve you of a menacing and abhorrent person trying to choke the life from you. Bet it’s worth more than 5k then.
I pray for you Your Honor that you may NEVER learn or know the fear these brave officers face everyday on the jobs they love.
If it were left up to me, you would immediately be disrobed and de-gaveled! But alas, it’s not up to only me alone but up to the many voters who just might pay your actions forward!
Patricia Temple
Laurel
