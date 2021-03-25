A couple of things about Mr, Gardner’s column last Tuesday.
First, President Trump didn’t lose to Biden because he was so “hated” and people voted against him. That sort of statement is a regurgitated bunch of offal, The Left has made a mantra of the very same sort of narrative since long before November last year, and continuing to now, and will continue as long as it works to paint Biden as a legitimately elected President. All Mr. Gardner is doing by repeating this claptrap, is aid and abet their agenda. As I write this there are lawsuits proceeding challenging the irregularities and illegal fraud in several States, as well as actions by State legislatures to forego future fraud. They’re too little, too late and the cow’s already out of the barn. But to say Mr. Trump lost is exactly what the Left wants this story to be.
As to expecting Biden to do something about the border,,, well, he is. He’s doing exactly what the democrat plan dictates; undermine our National foundations and bring about a one party system.
“Democrats” aren’t Americans in their minds or hearts. They disdain this Nation and want it destroyed and brought down. Quit fooling yourselves thinking there’s any other reason. These people hate you if you see the world as a better place for having America in it. They won’t stop just because we want them to and don’t expect quarter, it isn’t their style. Go read about Stalin. That’s them all day.
Robin “Buck” Torske
U.S. Navy-retired
Laurel
