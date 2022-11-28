I would like to inform everyone of the problem with Jones county Adult Dentition center. As of today 237 people are in a 130 person jail, with no mats sleeping on concrete floors, in a 8 man cell they’re putting 16-20 in there. Now cause of overpopulation the flu is hitting them. Telling them they have no Tylenol to give them letting them suffer with fever.
We aren’t allowed to take anything they want even supply them with masks. I want to know what our system is actually doing? Cause some of these people can’t even talk to their lawyers cause they’re to busy.. what are they doing apparently not their jobs some of these men been in there for a year. Really??
