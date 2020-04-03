Back in the days before Facebook and other social media platforms took hold of our daily living, where everybody now knows everybody else’s business and what they had for breakfast, we had other ways to use the Internet to hook up with friends and family. Be it on the subject of sport, music, movies or having a local community or town focus, there was a host of Internet bulletin boards out there on the subject.
I ran a soccer board way across the pond in Scotland and the guy who ran the local LaurelMsForum.com site was having trouble with the board software and reached out randomly for some help, as both sites used the same software platform. That’s how this strange Scotsman came onboard.
That’s where I first came across JoAnn Gardner Love. Although back in the day people weren’t required to use their own names, so that’s where I met Lady Gemini or LG as it was usually shortened to. Little did I know until sometime later that this also stood for Little Granny to her grandchildren.
We hit it off early on and she had my back as I got used to some of the strange Southern ways and eventually I could point to Mississippi on the world map.
Lady Gemini also crossed over the pond to TheDJsForum and made some new friends with the likes of Johnboy, Henrik, Karen, Julie and the late Bobby who sadly passed some years ago.
Although we had a bit of a time difference you could always find LG around for a chat in the small hours of the morning and find an early morning sparkly “Good Morning” image from her waiting for us when we woke up.
We quickly learned that she was sharp as a needle, funny, said it as it was and above all very proud of her family. We all got to hear about Michele and Kris her children and grandchildren Cameron, Allison, Kailee and Kate in the days before the great grandchildren arrived.
Strangely, like myself, she was a little shy to reveal what she looked like (no I don’t mean those Snapchat snaps that the kids do...) the best we could do for a few years was that picture of her in the pond with the big hat and sunglasses on but we often got family meals and get togethers, school practices and events as the grandchildren grew up.
Those days seem in the distant past now although we did keep in touch through the dreaded Facebook, when a message would pop up to see how things were going or more likely to remind me I was catching up with her age.
From all your friends across the pond.
“G’nite LG”
The DJ
