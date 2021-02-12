Last week, Senator Chris Johnson (R-Hattiesburg) singlehandedly blocked legislation that would have given crime victims in Mississippi constitutional rights equal to those given to the convicted and accused. As a victim of crime who has been failed time and again by Mississippi’s legal system, this is a slap in the face. Senator Johnson chairs the Senate Constitution Committee and prevented Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment that would give victims like me a voice in the system, from coming out of his committee and onto the Senate floor for a vote.
Crime victims in our state are often revictimized by a broken system and Senator Johnson has managed to victimize us once again.
Teressa Ellzey
Laurel
