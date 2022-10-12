Being the responsible adult citizen that few, if any, responsible adults during my formative years would ever have predicted, I attended the October 3 meeting of the Jones County School Board as a member of the Free State Citizens Action Union. Buck Torske was on the agenda to make a presentation to the Board regarding recent developments pertaining to planned changes to school curriculum and Title IX regulations. A number of FSCAU members were there to observe the proceedings and support Buck’s (and our) position. It is both sad and ridiculous what the state of “education” has become in Once-Great America in the hands of the bureaucrats currently making the rules.

I realize that the local School Board is in a precarious position jammed in between the informed, concerned public and the liberal bureaucrats who control federal funding for local education. Two things occur to me at this point: Too few of the public are sufficiently informed, or more would be concerned (if not outraged) and we have all become far too dependent on federal funds which can easily be cut off in order to suppress resistance to going along with the liberals’ commandments.

