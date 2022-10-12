Being the responsible adult citizen that few, if any, responsible adults during my formative years would ever have predicted, I attended the October 3 meeting of the Jones County School Board as a member of the Free State Citizens Action Union. Buck Torske was on the agenda to make a presentation to the Board regarding recent developments pertaining to planned changes to school curriculum and Title IX regulations. A number of FSCAU members were there to observe the proceedings and support Buck’s (and our) position. It is both sad and ridiculous what the state of “education” has become in Once-Great America in the hands of the bureaucrats currently making the rules.
I realize that the local School Board is in a precarious position jammed in between the informed, concerned public and the liberal bureaucrats who control federal funding for local education. Two things occur to me at this point: Too few of the public are sufficiently informed, or more would be concerned (if not outraged) and we have all become far too dependent on federal funds which can easily be cut off in order to suppress resistance to going along with the liberals’ commandments.
One of the biggest lies I have ever heard typically comes up whenever there are plans to use federal funds for some local project. “No cost to the taxpayers” sounds really good and no doubt fools a lot of people (many of whom are elected officials) but nothing comes without a price tag, either in dollars-and-cents or in giving away yet another slice of our American Freedom. Many of the potential changes currently planned will hand over control of local education to decision makers with no business being in the positions they presently occupy. I once had a neighbor who bought a new pick-up truck with a manual transmission. One of his old buddies told him he should have got one with an automatic transmission. His response was genuine Magnolia State logic: “I just believe I have a better idea about what gear I want my truck in than some feller in Detroit.” Substitute public education for transmission gears and Washington, DC for Detroit and I believe it would come really close to describing how most of us really feel about educating our youth.
I know the lure of federal and state funding is and will be hard to resist. However, it occurs to me that there is precedent for giving the concept serious consideration. According to all I have heard for several decades, Jones County actually sent word to Jackson that the good people of the Free State were opposed (and actually refused) to seceding from the Union even though the State of Mississippi had chosen to do so. One would have to figure that it took considerable nerve to resist going along with such a monumental move on the part of the State. I trust the local education system to make considerably better choices as to how and what to teach the students of Jones County. I sincerely hope that we can count on the members of our Jones County School Board to resist simply going along with a load of liberal hogwash (with apologies to hogs for the comparison) designed and intended to confuse students as to the history of America and whether he/she is actually a he or a she.
America and the World are screwed up enough already.
