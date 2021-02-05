I love to read the Laurel Leader Call. But please keep it clean.
I am referring to an article I read in the Thursday paper Jan. 19 written by Jack Hammett. He needs to go back and read it again, and see how silly it was (is). He said why did God come in his freaking bathroom.
But what really made me sick was the filthy word he used in his column. The F word. I get so disgusted when I hear someone say that word. In a family newspaper yet!! It was used twice (Our View).
Please keep our paper clean.
Thank you,
Bobbie Douglas
P.S. Dare you print this?
Editor’s note: The “f-word” was not spelled out in either case that was referenced by the letter writer. Each use was in quotes to illustrate a point being made by the writer.
