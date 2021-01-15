I had the delightful experience yesterday of having my first shot of the Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine. I fall in the oldest group, so I went online over the weekend and scheduled an appointment for 3:20 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Jones County Health Department (JCHD) on Highway 11 near Ellisville.
As suggested, I arrived early, about 2:55 p.m. for my appointment. JCHD staff
had the assistance of members of the Army National Guard. No one left their auto. We were in a double line all the way around behind the JCDH building and parking lot on the north side. As those lines approached the front, they were divided into three lines. We were directed by Guard members on duty while JCHD employees secured information from the occupants of each auto.
Those three lines ultimately went into a single line that went through one tent, single file, where the occupant(s) were vaccinated. We were instructed to return to the parking lot on the North side to wait 15 minutes to see if we had any reaction. Guard members came by to check on us, and after 15 minutes, if you were feeling fine, you were allowed to leave.
From my arrival until I left I was there about 1 hour 15 minutes. It was a pleasant experience from start to finish. (By the way my only side effect was a shoulder muscle at the site that was a little sore on movement today.)
Congratulations to JCHD employees and the Guard members for a job well done.
Jones County is being well served by this important project. Sign up and get yours as soon as possible.
Bill Mullins
Laurel
