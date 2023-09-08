Apparently, Our View must nit be too familiar with how the District Attorney and the Jones County circuit court judge handled business with Brandon Jay Barnett’s case #2022-201-JKR2. The offer from the District Attorney was 40 years; the sentence was 30 years (5 years’ probation) 25 years to serve (day-for-day/no parole); not just 25 years.
Furthermore, based upon the Taylor decision, the distance between the house and the nearby church should not have been allowed into evidence in Brandon Jay Barnett’s case in which was signed by the circuit judge on June 23, 2023. The plea offer from the District Attorney was not 7 years; the plea offer was 15 years in March 2023, from the District Attorney.
Brandon past felonies were in 2010. The selling charge of 3.01 grams of meth was 2021; this was the first offense charge of any drugs. Any circuit court judge allowing the District Attorney’s investigator to play a video for the jurors without the defendant nor the defendant’s attorney presence was wrongdoing. Our Vie do research; obtain all facts before submitting.
Brandon completely trusted his paid attorney; that was the gamble. Fortunately, only God knows the path of Brandon and every mankind. Did Our View ask Brandon the reason for saying to his then 2-year-old son, “Get you a - - back”? It was for safety reasons (fact); not as Our View states “conduct the transaction” (opinion). Furthermore, my 4-year-old grandson has a living mother. On the contrary, we (mothers) birth babies; we (mothers) do not lay eggs (spawn).
Is “OUR VIEW - A mother’s support can be the problem” the opinion of just one person or all the staff? Again, Our View, do the research; obtain all the facts.
