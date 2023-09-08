Apparently, Our View must nit be too familiar with how the District Attorney and the Jones County circuit court judge handled business with Brandon Jay Barnett’s case #2022-201-JKR2. The offer from the District Attorney was 40 years; the sentence was 30 years (5 years’ probation) 25 years to serve (day-for-day/no parole); not just 25 years.

Furthermore, based upon the Taylor decision, the distance between the house and the nearby church should not have been allowed into evidence in Brandon Jay Barnett’s case in which was signed by the circuit judge on June 23, 2023. The plea offer from the District Attorney was not 7 years; the plea offer was 15 years in March 2023, from the District Attorney.

