Looking at the field of candidates in the upcoming municipal election in Laurel on April 6, 2021 — based on observing elections in Laurel since its inception of the Mayor-Council form of government with Sam Lindsey III as mayor with seven councilpersons of whom three were Blacks on July 1, 1985 — the writer poses the question: “Is 2021 field of Black candidates ‘crème de la crème’ of the Black community in Laurel — the best qualified, best experienced, most capable persons to do the best job in office?” Informed, wise Black voters will answer that question.
In the inception of Black elected officials in Laurel, “the best and the brightest” and “the cream of the crop” were mantras suggesting that “informed, wise Black voters” wanted the best qualified Blacks to perform competently and nobly in City Hall to serve, represent and promote the general population based on the “common good” and the “general will” which are far-reaching democratic ideals.
In 1985, the “first three Blacks” on the Council were reputable in Laurel. These Blacks were considered “crème of the crop” to represent Blacks’ interests in City Hall — practicing equitable, just and fair consideration of all the people impacted by city government. Thus, ethics, morality, intelligence, prudence, judiciousness, pragmatism, competence, keen discernment, diligence, foresight, a vision for betterment, a good track record, a sound work ethic, and, a fair, impartial and just mind were necessary qualities as an effective city official. The standards still exist.
Hence, looking at April 6, 2021 in Laurel, “informed, wise Black voters” will use the above criteria to cast their “precious vote,” for which Blacks like Fannie Lou Hamer and Vernon Dahmer sacrificed greatly. “Popularity” is not a criterion. So, vote for the best, brightest, best experienced and most capable of the field, as would Hamer and Dahmer! Maximize your vote; use it not as a siphon to spoil.
Harvey Warren
Laurel
