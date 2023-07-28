I write letters to the editor in the hopes that your staff would up its game and make stronger political arguments. I am still seeing misinformation, name-calling and disinformation used to make a political point rather than arguments based upon facts that can be verified quite easily.

First, look at this site to see I was correct in my assertion about which party controlled the House of Representatives since 2011 (https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2007/06/immi-j30.html). It is color-coded, so it’s easy to understand. By the way, the GOP did, in fact, do nothing about the border in all that time. (They accomplished only one thing in all those years — a big tax cut for rich people and for big corporations).

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.