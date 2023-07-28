I write letters to the editor in the hopes that your staff would up its game and make stronger political arguments. I am still seeing misinformation, name-calling and disinformation used to make a political point rather than arguments based upon facts that can be verified quite easily.
First, look at this site to see I was correct in my assertion about which party controlled the House of Representatives since 2011 (https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2007/06/immi-j30.html). It is color-coded, so it’s easy to understand. By the way, the GOP did, in fact, do nothing about the border in all that time. (They accomplished only one thing in all those years — a big tax cut for rich people and for big corporations).
They did not even support funding Trump’s border wall (https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2017/0502/Why-GOP-run-Congress-didn-t-fund-Trump-s-wall). Trump had to divert billions from the Pentagon budget (without congressional approval) to pay for his attempt at a wall. For most of my life, Republicans have supported more immigration because they believed the United States benefited from cheap labor. It’s true that our farms, meat-packing plants, hotels, restaurants and many businesses rely on immigrant labor. Democrats historically believed we need fewer immigrants because they drive down wages of blue-collar Americans. Remember President Bush’s attempt to pass Immigration Reform in 2007? It was shot down because he wanted to allow even more immigrants into the country than most of America did (https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2007/06/immi-j30.html). Immigration reform still needs to happen, and I believe both sides can find common ground. I believe we need to control access, and I believe Dreamers need a way to gain citizenship.
The best way to slow illegal immigration, in my opinion, is to tighten the border and make sure illegal immigrants cannot work illegally. Businesses should lose their license and pay huge fines if they hire illegals. I lived in Arizona when John McCain was a senator, and nobody talked tougher on illegal immigration than the Arizona GOP. But they never did anything because every golf course, restaurant and hotel and lettuce farm in that state relied on immigrant labor. They talked tough to win elections, but never did anything. They worked to keep businesses happy. I believe that same dynamic is still happening nationwide.
Next, Biden’s stimulus did not create world-wide inflation. Of course the USA has a huge impact on the world economy, but Germany doesn’t have 7.9 percent inflation because Biden gave poor American families some money three years ago. Do you remember that Trump also gave Americans a huge stimulus because of the covid virus? $2 trillion worth (https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/27/politics/coronavirus-stimulus-house-vote/index.html). The IMF reported that corporate profiteering was responsible for 45% of inflation in Europe. They did not report that presidential stimulus payments in America caused world-wide inflation.
I am not a socialist nor do I believe we need to raise taxes on the poor and middle class to fix the deficit. I said go back to Clinton’s tax rates. He actually balanced the budget. How about Reagan’s tax rates? Were you happy with those? Was he a socialist because his tax rates were higher than Trump’s? Reverse Bush’s and Trump’s giveaways to the already incredibly wealthy and return corporate rates back to a historically normal range. Clinton raised them after Reagan cut them. Guess what? The economy was great under Clinton. Corporate profits were still huge. As I have argued in this paper before, the Republicans always raise the deficit by cutting taxes for the rich, and the Democrats are always left with a mess to fix (https://www.usatoday.com/money/blueprint/banking/national-debt-by-president/). Clinton had to fix the debt after Reagan; Obama had to clean up the mess after Bush; and now Biden is left with $8 trillion Trump left us with.
It wasn’t only COVID that caused Trump’s huge debt. It was his tax policies, and those policies will continue to create more debt until they are changed. Numbers don’t lie. I believe we both agree on the importance of a balanced budget. Our difference is that you, along with the rest of the GOP, believe the richest in America need to keep the biggest tax cuts in history, and I do not.
As for crime, my point still stands. You argued against a strawman. I never claimed cities didn’t have more crime than rural areas. I said that red states that voted for Trump have much higher murder rates than blue states that voted for Biden. That’s true. Google it. The five states with the highest per capita murder rate are Mississippi, Louisiana, Kentucky, Alabama and Missouri . Notice they are not California, New York, Illinois, New Jersey or Massachusetts. Republicans always claim that New York City, their symbol of liberalism run amok, has an unbelievable crime problem. The murder rate there is 3 percent. It’s more than 20 percent higher in the largest cities in Alabama. Are those Alabama cities liberal bastions? No. It’s a plain fact of life that red states have a high murder rate, and it isn’t only liberal cities that have crime issues.
Oil and gas? You are wrong again. Not about production under Trump. His daily average was 12.3 million barrels produced a day. But your constant Biden bashing is getting tiresome because you are constantly wrong about reality. Production under Biden is 12.4 million barrels per day this year, according to the federal Energy Information Administration. (https://www.axios.com/2022/01/12/oil-production-surge-biden-gas). You are also misleading your readers with disinformation about gas prices under both presidents. It was $1.76 at the peak of the pandemic in Trump’s term, when there was no demand. It was $2.36 the first day of Biden’s term in office. The economy has since boomed, China’s economy has greatly increased demand, and world supplies cratered after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and OPEC has limited production. Supply and demand explains the price hikes we have lived with, not less production under Biden.
As far as isolationism is concerned, you are making a very poor argument. Isolationism is not the best policy today just because for most of our history we stayed away from foreign entanglements. We saved the day in World War I and again in World War II, and those exceptions show why it is good to not be isolationist all the time. The world today is being shaped by challenges from autocratic states like Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, and partnerships are the answer, not the opposite. The future will hinge on how the democracies of the world respond to these challenges, and Biden’s actions during this time have been helpful. He increased the membership of NATO with Finland and Sweden, and turning our back to the rest of the world will not lead to progress.
You can continue to spout ideas about equity, equality and wokeness. I do not care to argue or discuss such stuff with people who have problems with basic facts, like who controlled the House the most since 2011, who oversaw the biggest increase in debt, who has overseen the most oil production in recent history and what is responsible for inflation, and what causes high rates of murder.
I also do not care about Biden’s family personal life. I try hard not to criticize personal affairs.
