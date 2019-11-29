(Ratcliff’s) words are carefully crafted due to his being a lawyer. I find it interesting that he writes about facts from a trial in which he was not present. As he knows, he cannot fully know the facts as he wasn’t there. His feelings are his feelings. Only a narcissist would feel the need to display them all over Jones County. Congratulations David Ratcliff. You have made yourself important at the expense of the Sinclair family. Enjoy your fame.
So sorry Madeline McClain Herrington. I mourn Katherine’s loss daily.
Dr. Christine Chard
South Carolina
