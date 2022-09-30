From 1982-91 I lived in Laurel, where I worked in marketing for Howard Industries and was a loyal subscriber of the local newspaper, which of course was the Laurel Leader-Call.
Since then, a friend who worked inn laurel City Hall and I have corresponded on a semi-regular basis, and occasionally I’ve been sent clippings from the Leader-Call.
As a business administration graduate as well as having a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee, I am absolutely appalled at the direction in which you have taken what was once a very good and exceptionally reputable newspaper.
Your usual weekly right-wing rants should have cost you both subscribers and advertisers, but somehow I suspect that doesn’t matter to you.
Your recent: “Kiss Our Ass” headline, however, prompted me to write to you. In addition to its being offensive to, I hope, many of your subscribers and your advertisers s, that headline was a violation of common English grammar in that “our” is plural while “ass” is singular.
In summary, you are a right-wing disgrace not just to Laurel but to your profession, and I sincerely hope that your stewardship of what was once a reputable newspaper will come to an end sooner than later.
The people of Laurel deserve a much better newspaper than your are obviously capable of providing.
