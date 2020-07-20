I get out of the house sometimes and just ride the roads in my old truck. I was riding around the block the other day and a man in a wheelchair beside the road waved me down. I stopped a little past him off the road and walked back to him and asked, What’s going on?
He said, Carry me to get a beer.
I will go get you some beer. How much do you want?
A eight pack he said.
I ask how much is it?
‘Six dollars, he said.
I said you got six dollars and his eyes got real big. I said to myself, He don’t trust me, well, hell, he don’t know me, I said to myself. I’ll get your beer and you can pay me when I get back. All right!
All right! he said.
I got back and handed him the carton and he started tearing into it right beside the road. He finally got a can out and he was shaking so bad he handed it to me to open. He drank a few swallows and said, That’s good.
I ask where do you live?
Right up that driveway, he said. Well, I go to go.
I said, You got my money?
The money is gone, he said, someone must of took it.
I said, You don’t have to have legs to be a man. But you ain’t no man. Your a con artist and a good one. I did not even get angry as I walked to my truck. I thought of an “Ole Hank Song — Thy Burdens Are Greater Than Mine.”
F. Handel Craft
Shady Grove
