Dear LLC and readers, I’m an environmentally-conscious person, who’s not known for having “drill, baby, drill” politics, but even I am impressed with the clean work done, mostly by RAPAD, and possibly other drilling companies, and various local oil wells. One well is near a department store, another between two large hotels, and another is close to Highway 11, South of Eastabuchie, and all run without any hindrance to the environment or business. In the aftermath of the Deepwater tragedy, RAPAD has impressively cranked out some success stories. Kudos to them for showing how it’s done right, and helping keep a safe supply of domestic crude oil to offset the potentially harmful need for foreign oil. Thanking your for your time.
Bobby Hathorn
