It was interesting reading the letter to the editor from the visitor to America’s Hometown from Nebraska. It’s a shame that she and her traveling companions didn’t have quite the overall experience they were expecting while in our neighborhood. It is, of course, good to be made aware of all aspects of visitors’ experiences; not just the overwhelmingly positive accounts from so many who have stopped by to soak in the southern charm.
It occurs to me, however, that in light of the apparent welcome they felt from the general population, the horrifying display described during the Gospel Fest really doesn’t seem like such a large deal. Maybe everyone in Nebraska is so passionately considerate of everyone else’s excessively elevated sensitivity that nothing as egregious
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.