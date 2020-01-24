It is high time that our criminal justice process recognizes the rights of victims as they do the rights of the accused. Today, many of us are left feeling like we are secondary, and that has to change.
In 2002, I was shot by my ex-boyfriend, who had broken into my home. I was lucky to survive, but the bullet is still lodged in my spine, leaving me wheelchair-bound for life. While I was physically and emotionally healing, I was revictimized by the system. I was not informed of my rights; I had no voice in the process; and I felt hopeless.
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi will make a change for crime victims, like me. It is so important that victims are informed of what is happening and are given the opportunity to be heard. Marsy’s Law will change this for crime victims by giving us a constitutional right to be informed and involved in the process. I plead with our legislators to vote YES on Marsy’s Law – for victims like me.
Ishaunna Bettis-Gully
Laurel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.