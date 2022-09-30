After yet another unpleasant extended wait to make a purchase during what was originally planned to be a quick stop at the store, I have to wonder: Am I the only one who wishes that the individual(s) who decided that placing lottery and scratch-off cards in what used to be considered “convenience stores” could somehow be forced, while in dire need of the facilities, to wait behind a line of lottery / scratch-off addicts casually trying to decide which cards they want to buy before said individuals are allowed to enter the restroom at one of the many so-called “convenience stores” in our mostly peaceful and serene little corner of the world?
Fred Pittman
(0) comments
