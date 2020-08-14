Every person who has ever lived has a responsibility as to how they live their life, no matter what color their skin. So to make one’s life matter he (or she) must live their life in such a way as to make it matter.
Living your life in rioting, looting, robbing, stealing, shooting, killing, cheating, rebelling and disregarding against authority and police, lying, dishonesty … no matter the color of your skin … does not make for a life that matters for any good, no matter the color of your skin.
So, to make your life really matter live it so that it does matter for good … being honest, truthful, responsible, peaceful, reconnising authority and obeying such.
Be a responsible citizen to make your life really matter! Whatever the color of your skin.
P.S. Our government did all of us a grave injustice when they banned Bible reading and prayer in our schools and in public.
B.J. Anderson
