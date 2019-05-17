Did you know a millionaire wants to be a hicktown sherif.
Yep this millionaire wants to be woken up all hours of the night by Judy and Jimmy Crakhead, he has promised them a direct line 24/7. No one is this dumb.
What gives? Maybe he’s in need of $100K in pocket change, county paid health care, lunches, free ride and his servants. Yes servants all at his beck and call and all busy kissing his butt.
As he grows his kingdom .he has gotten rich by hurting the locals putting security out of business with his rent a cop.
Our Sheriff has the nerve to say he started a dumpster service out of need, I challenge you to call enviro, waste mgt, santex or republic. Need their number? Google it.
Stop being led around like a fool. When does a man publishing a magazine, producing Facebook movies, running not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, but 5 businesses have time to poop? Oh and then there is the Sheriff job!
Surely we aren’t as stupid as Hodge thinks we are. One more thing: could someone ask Alex is Laurel his jurisdiction or not? Can we see the expenditures on the magazine published by the JCSD? How did the employees receive payment? No wonder no time for work.
Let’s make a movie, book, anything that will keep us from serving indictments and getting criminals off the streets.
Lisa Hinton
Laurel
