I would like to express my appreciation to the Laurel Dept. of Parks and Recreation for their renovation of Mason Park. It was overdue and is now as beautiful as any park for a town our size.

It was sad to see the demolition of the old playground which had become unsafe for the children. However, this renovation project has made the park even more beautiful than ever. Now there are new plantings, a beautiful new bridge on the walking trail, repairs of the cement walking trail.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.