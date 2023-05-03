I would like to express my appreciation to the Laurel Dept. of Parks and Recreation for their renovation of Mason Park. It was overdue and is now as beautiful as any park for a town our size.
It was sad to see the demolition of the old playground which had become unsafe for the children. However, this renovation project has made the park even more beautiful than ever. Now there are new plantings, a beautiful new bridge on the walking trail, repairs of the cement walking trail.
You should go for a walk in the new park to see and enjoy its beauty. If you can’t walk through it, drive through on the newly paved roads.
The park could use some more picnic tables, so maybe people would consider donating those. Finally, in the event some of the newly planted trees don’t survive, consider donating trees/shrubs next spring.
I feel sure the sponsors of the annual Day in the Park will appreciate the “new” Mason Park for this upcoming event.
P.S. Perhaps there could be a ribbon-cutting event for the park.
