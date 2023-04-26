(Speaker of the House Kevin) McCarthy’s budget plan inflicts devastating cuts that will hurt millions of Americans, including veterans, poor children, and seniors. His budget sets 2024 spending levels at the same level as 2022, meaning the topline number would be $1.471 trillion.
The HUGE problem is the House GOP will not cut spending for Defense, which is $885 billion, so non-defense funding would total $586 billion, which is 22 percent lower than the currently enacted level of $756 billion. A spending cut that large means: 30 million fewer veteran outpatient visits, and 81,000 jobs lost across the Veterans Health Administration; 108,000 teachers and aides would lose jobs in schools that teach low-income and disabled; 200,000 children lose access to Head Start slots and another 180,000 children lose access to child care; 1 million seniors would lose nutrition services, such as Meals on Wheels; 7,000 fewer rail safety inspection days next year alone, and 30,000 fewer miles of track inspected annually; delay and stop a lot of research on cancer and Alzheimer’s; it would drastically undermine border management by Dept. of Homeland Security.
