I am in the midst of very upsetting days, along with people everywhere enduring the lengthiness of the Coronavirus -19 epidemic. I have never, in my lifetime, experienced such strangeness.
Government officials ordering everyone to wear protective masks and also staying six feet from one another. What will we eventually have to wear? Astronaut suits and maybe bubbles?
It is extremely stressful to measure six feet in approaching others. How can anyone always know that an oncoming person will not quickly disobey that and easily invade the six feet requirement?
I miss my freedom and not having to measure my distance from others.
This nasty virus is affecting every corner of our worlds, upsetting and rearranging every step we make.
Glenda Flynt
Laurel
