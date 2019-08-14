I am writing this letter to ask if you might consider writing more good news? With all the horrible things that happen in todays society, it’s nice to see or hear of things or people who give back to the community. For instance, when Katrina devastated the coast I saw many people pull together and give a helping hand to others when they too had lost everything. It gave me faith in society that everything and everyone was not bad. Maybe your paper will consider trying to point out some of the good qualities in people. All the negativity is really not the only newsworthy articles to write.
There are a lot of good things that happen around our community and I am sure that would sell papers too. Just a thought.
Laurie Rogers
Laurel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.