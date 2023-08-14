As most people of Laurel have been informed, Brandon Jay Barnett was sentenced to a judgement of 25 years (no parole/day-for-day) for the sale of 3.01 grams of methamphetamine on April 19, 2023, as a habitual offender by the circuit court judge. In 2010, Brandon Jay Barnett had two felonies (domestic and car theft). Consequently, Brandon Jay Barnett was charged with car theft in 2008; Brandon Jay Barnett was indicted for the car theft in 2010 with the domestic charge. Had the indictment of the car theft expired?

The dilemma is why Brandon Jay Barnett received such a harsh sentence while other repeated habitual drug offenders get a fine and do community service. Is Jones County Judicial System all about money and not about someone having a trial? Knowing of his/her own innocence, how many inmates have been persuaded to plead guilty by his/her attorney? Everyone has a right to a trial.

