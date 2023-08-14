As most people of Laurel have been informed, Brandon Jay Barnett was sentenced to a judgement of 25 years (no parole/day-for-day) for the sale of 3.01 grams of methamphetamine on April 19, 2023, as a habitual offender by the circuit court judge. In 2010, Brandon Jay Barnett had two felonies (domestic and car theft). Consequently, Brandon Jay Barnett was charged with car theft in 2008; Brandon Jay Barnett was indicted for the car theft in 2010 with the domestic charge. Had the indictment of the car theft expired?
The dilemma is why Brandon Jay Barnett received such a harsh sentence while other repeated habitual drug offenders get a fine and do community service. Is Jones County Judicial System all about money and not about someone having a trial? Knowing of his/her own innocence, how many inmates have been persuaded to plead guilty by his/her attorney? Everyone has a right to a trial.
There are many questions pertaining to Brandon Jay Barnett case #2022-201-KR2:
1. After everyone else left the court room, why did the circuit judge allow the District Attorney’s investigator, Mr. Gruning, play the video for the jurors.
2. Was playing the video by the District Attorney’s investigator a conflict of interest, bias and/or prejudice?
3, Besides using his (Mr. Gruning) own laptop, was the District Attorney’s investigator supposed to tamper with the toolbar on the laptop?
4. During the trial on April 13, 2023, who played the video in the courtroom and was the toolbar tampered with?
5. Since 2015 with this circuit court judge, how many drug case videos have been played by the District Attorney’s investigator?
6. After closing arguments, why did the circuit court judge and the District Attorney’s investigator communicate with the jurors?
7. While the video was playing, were any of the jurors influenced by the circuit court judge and/or the District Attorney’s investigator language or body language?
8. Was there reasonable doubt by a juror or jurors prior to the District Attorney’s investigator, Mr. Gruning, playing the video on April 14, 2023.
Furthermore, how could one consider case #2022-201-KR2 a fair trial with the tampering of the toolbar by the District Attorney’s investigator? Is this happening in circuit court rooms across Mississippi or just in this circuit court room in Jones County? We all have a right to a fair trial and the honesty of all jurors.
