A couple of weeks ago, I had a Letter to the Editor published in this newspaper. It said I was doing a state report on Mississippi and asked you to send me some information. Your response was overwhelming! I have tried my best to send a personal thank you to everyone, but if you sent something and have not received a personal letter, please know how much I appreciate the time, thought, effort, and money that you took to help me with my project. I learned so much, and I will never forget this experience!
On May 17th, we had a big “State Fair” where we got to display the information and items we received. The people of the great state of Mississippi was well represented! Thank you again.
Sara Mills
Charlotte, N.C.
