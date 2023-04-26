Two weeks ago, four if us on a sister’s trip landed in Laurel ready to experience the charm of this small town that Hometown and the city of Laurel portray. Laurel did not disappoint the city oozed southern charm and smiles and warm felt greetings were everywhere. Here I put a pause on this beautiful community.
We attended The Gospel Fest on Thursday night and left after 3 songs. Let me tell you why. The leader of the quartet of The Dixie Echoes made 3 derogatory comments; first about Biden and climate change, 2nd his dislike of Aretha Franklin, her song “Respect” which we know wasn’t about her music and 3rd he grabbed his Pepsi bottle stating there was no picture on his bottle referring to the Anheuser-Busch/Travis Tritt/Mulvaney issue.
