Focus on a white flower in a sea of blue is supposed to represent the State of Mississippi with the words, “In God We Trust.” But this abstract, symbolic representation is subject to the concept of whether a glass is half empty or half full. Confusion cannot be avoided, and this flag proposal can have connotations other than the preferred frame of the leading discourse community.
A lotus flower floating in water is a powerful idea representing Buddhism and the proposed flag is very similar. Such a symbolic representation might be construed as propaganda marketing the State of Mississippi to Buddhist investors. If this flag design becomes the Mississippi state flag, you can be sure of a cultural growth of Buddhism in the State of Mississippi.
By means of making that flag design the flag of the State of Mississippi, the state will become a missionary for Buddhism. Whereas the majority of religious affiliation in Mississippi is not Buddhism, rather we are mostly Baptists and other evangelical Christian religions as well as some Jews and Muslims. And our population of mostly Baptist families -- among other religious families -- want to remain religiously stable as they are.
When we think of “In God We Trust” we do not want our State of Mississippi to invoke in our imagination a Buddhist lotus flower. Atop our flag poles we do not want a Buddhist lotus flower proclaiming to us the only way to “In God We Trust” is through a Buddhist lotus flower. We cannot trust that state flag proposal.
What were they thinking? I urge you to not vote to affirm the Flag Commission’s recommended flag design. Do not vote for the flag on the November ballot.
Daniel T. Smithson
Petal
