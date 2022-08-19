The very first letter I wrote to the paper a year and change ago was a response to Jim saying something along the lines of “Obama ushered in an age of socialism to America.” I rebutted that no, he didn’t usher it in, Obama is just when y’all started paying attention. Here I am again to say the same thing. Jim said, and I quote, “our country is being turned into a dystopian nightmare...we never could have imagined a mere two years ago.”
The two years ago when they locked y’all in your houses, shut your businesses down? That two years ago? No Jim, you just started paying attention. The rampant corruption we saw this week from the FBI is nothing new either. Ruby Ridge, Waco, & Oklahoma City ring any bells? And they’ll keep doing it, and they’ll keep getting away with it, because lets be real: Many assume the midterms to be in the bag, but don’t be shocked when Republicans snatch defeat from the jaws of victory once more.
