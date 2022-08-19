I’ve been waiting impatiently for someone else to say something about the incident at the New York subway station. They have said plenty, but not about what I saw. This officer was having a dangerous fight with a 16-year-old, large for his age. It appeared the teen was going to kill him. His partner was tiptoeing around like a ballerina with both hands behind her.
I guess that’s the reason you couldn’t see her fingers. She should have had some sort of weapon on her belt maybe a taser, billy club, handcuffs or even a pistol. But you have to have hands to use these weapons. The fill wasn’t to clear but I think another officer came up and saved the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.