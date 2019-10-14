This is an open letter to the person(s) vandalizing mailboxes and personal property on Old Bay Springs Road. In the past you have knocked over my mailbox (a federal offense) twice and knocked down my American flag three times. All of this has been done at night since you are obviously a coward. I am not sure if you have nothing to do with your time (get a job!) or you are anti-American. My relatives served in the military during both World Wars, Korea, Vietnam and some are currently serving to protect people like you. I just want you to know my security camera has now captured your tag number. If you damage my mailbox or destroy my flag in the future, I will do whatever is necessary to have you arrested. Considered yourself warned.
Teresa Pierce
Laurel
