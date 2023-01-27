Government budgets are similar to family budgets in that sometimes you have unexpected expenses. Your children get sick? You spend whatever is necessary. Same with government. Terrorist attacks, national banking crisis, and an unexpected virus are all reasons we have to spend more than was originally planned for.
The national debt went from $26 billion to $236 billion under president FDR because of WWII. But it was back down to $22 billion 20 years later because the American economy was humming along, growing, flourishing, and enough tax revenue was collected to pay down the debt.
Our current situation has some historical similarities. Biden had the largest ever deficit reduction last year in 2022; he paid it down $1.2 Trillion. He issued a minimum tax on large, wealthy corporations that paid nothing under Trump, and he got the economy humming again, and our government collected enough revenue to make tremendous progress in paying down the deficit.
If we reversed Trump’s HUGE tax giveaway to large corporations and the wealthiest 3%, we can still make great progress in paying our debt down. Our debt rose 25% under Trump mostly because of his tax giveaways to the very rich.
Now the newly elected House Republicans are pushing for cuts to Medicare and Social Security, and some even want a national 30% sales tax on everything. The GOP has bad ideas that make life worse and raise the deficit. Democrats know a growing economy that produces enough tax revenue is a much better solution.
