Government budgets are similar to family budgets in that sometimes you have unexpected expenses. Your children get sick? You spend whatever is necessary. Same with government. Terrorist attacks, national banking crisis, and an unexpected virus are all reasons we have to spend more than was originally planned for. 

The national debt went from $26 billion to $236 billion under president FDR because of WWII. But it was back down to $22 billion 20 years later because the American economy was humming along, growing, flourishing, and enough tax revenue was collected to pay down the debt. 

