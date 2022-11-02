First, jobs: Since Reagan, America has seen four decades of decline as manufacturing jobs have been shipped offshore, or south of the border. Biden and the Democrats have created nearly 700,000 manufacturing jobs in two years and the Infrastructure Bill, the CHIPS Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act will continue to support the growth of high-paying manufacturing jobs that build the middle class in America.
Second, the deficit. This year alone, the deficit has fallen by $1.4 Trillion, the largest one-year decline in history. Under Trump, the deficit quintupled, going up five fold! Even before COVID, Trump’s deficit went up $400 Billion. That’s what happens when you give the already-rich a large tax cut without paying for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.